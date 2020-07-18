Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Invests $207,000 in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 20.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 12.6% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.7% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.09.

In related news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 50,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $3,664,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jesse Yang bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,408.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,964. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 324,000 shares of company stock worth $23,504,440. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATVI opened at $78.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $82.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.21 and its 200-day moving average is $65.61.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.