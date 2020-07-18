Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 1,100 Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,100 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Splunk by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,568,690 shares of the software company’s stock worth $829,166,000 after buying an additional 473,790 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,845,224 shares of the software company’s stock worth $611,613,000 after purchasing an additional 44,910 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,227,375 shares of the software company’s stock worth $281,162,000 after purchasing an additional 597,306 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,839 shares of the software company’s stock worth $223,848,000 after purchasing an additional 149,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,693,072 shares of the software company’s stock worth $213,716,000 after purchasing an additional 240,296 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $208.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.71.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $199.97 on Friday. Splunk Inc has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $213.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.91.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $434.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.60 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,908,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,724 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $284,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,114 shares in the company, valued at $14,538,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,261 shares of company stock worth $16,136,689 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.