Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Acquires New Position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV owned 0.14% of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XMPT. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period.

XMPT stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.31. VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $28.77.

