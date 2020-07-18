Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after BidaskClub upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $37.63, but opened at $34.41. Penn National Gaming shares last traded at $34.60, with a volume of 281,844 shares traded.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.77.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden purchased 27,777 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 2,777 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $49,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 299.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 106,795 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 82.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,442,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,250,000 after purchasing an additional 650,627 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $35,768,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter worth $4,736,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($4.62). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 11.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

