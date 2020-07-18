Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after BidaskClub upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $37.63, but opened at $34.41. Penn National Gaming shares last traded at $34.60, with a volume of 281,844 shares traded.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.77.
In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden purchased 27,777 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 2,777 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $49,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.53% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($4.62). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 11.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Penn National Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:PENN)
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.
