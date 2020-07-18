Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Director Sells $1,179,614.52 in Stock

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Director Saul Reibstein sold 33,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $1,179,614.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,762.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $40.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 436.88 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.65 and a 200-day moving average of $24.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($4.62). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 11.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PENN shares. cut Penn National Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $23.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Penn National Gaming to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 181.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 224,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after buying an additional 144,610 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $3,754,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 22.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 2,985.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 11,643 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

