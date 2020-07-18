Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Bought by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Peloton were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Peloton by 245.0% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Peloton in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Peloton by 265.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Peloton by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton by 12,500.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton alerts:

PTON opened at $58.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Peloton has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $69.73.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $524.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.08 million. Peloton had a negative return on equity of 20.32% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Peloton will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 49,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $2,994,998.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,998. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 97,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $4,444,760.32. Following the sale, the president now owns 30,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,036.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 447,132 shares of company stock worth $21,256,758.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PTON. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Peloton from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Peloton from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Peloton from $39.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Peloton from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Peloton in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Peloton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Peloton Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.