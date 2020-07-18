Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for McBride (LON:MCB)

McBride (LON:MCB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:MCB opened at GBX 61 ($0.75) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57. McBride has a 1-year low of GBX 45.90 ($0.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 88.50 ($1.09). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 62.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 64.06.

In other McBride news, insider Neil Harrington acquired 16,932 shares of McBride stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,870 ($72.24) per share, with a total value of £993,908.40 ($1,223,121.34).

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers in the United Kingdom, other regions in Europe, and Asia. The company offers various household products, such as laundry products, including laundry powder tablets, liquid gels, and laundry liquid sachets; dishwashing products comprising washing up liquids and machine dishwashing powders, tablets, and gels; household cleaners consisting of bathroom, kitchen, glass, ceramic hobs, antibacterial, and multisurface cleaners; toilet cleaners and descaling products; and air freshener products, such as time release sprays, gel air fresheners, plug-in fresheners, sprays, diffusers, and candles.

