Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Team17 Group (LON:TM17)

Team17 Group (LON:TM17)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

TM17 has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Team17 Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 452 ($5.56) to GBX 537 ($6.61) in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 506.40 ($6.23).

TM17 stock opened at GBX 628 ($7.73) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 543.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 512.80. Team17 Group has a 12-month low of GBX 47.50 ($0.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 635 ($7.81). The company has a market cap of $825.21 million and a PE ratio of 48.68.

In related news, insider Mark Crawford bought 5,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 560 ($6.89) per share, with a total value of £29,999.20 ($36,917.55). Also, insider Jennifer Lawrence bought 1,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 536 ($6.60) per share, with a total value of £9,991.04 ($12,295.15).

Team17 Group PLC develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes games across multiple platforms. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists. Team17 Group PLC was founded in 1990 and is based in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

