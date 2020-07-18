Peel Hunt Reiterates Add Rating for Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP)

Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 44 ($0.54) target price (down from GBX 110 ($1.35)) on shares of Purplebricks Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Purplebricks Group from GBX 50 ($0.62) to GBX 53 ($0.65) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

LON:PURP opened at GBX 58.70 ($0.72) on Thursday. Purplebricks Group has a 52 week low of GBX 22.05 ($0.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 148 ($1.82). The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 47.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 68.06. The stock has a market cap of $180.10 million and a PE ratio of -4.28.

Purplebricks Group plc engages in real estate agency business in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, and Canada. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company combines local property experts and technology to help make the process of selling, buying, or letting more convenient, transparent, and cost effective.

