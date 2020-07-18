Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for Premier Oil (LON:PMO)

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Premier Oil (LON:PMO) in a report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Premier Oil from GBX 63 ($0.78) to GBX 68 ($0.84) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Investec lowered shares of Premier Oil to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 135 ($1.66) to GBX 25 ($0.31) in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 30 ($0.37) price objective on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Premier Oil from GBX 25 ($0.31) to GBX 35 ($0.43) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Premier Oil has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 66.86 ($0.82).

Shares of Premier Oil stock opened at GBX 41.72 ($0.51) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.67 million and a P/E ratio of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 43.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 57.70. Premier Oil has a 52 week low of GBX 10.02 ($0.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 120.70 ($1.49).

In other Premier Oil news, insider Barbara Jeremiah purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £2,800 ($3,445.73). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,730 shares of company stock worth $307,490.

Premier Oil Company Profile

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

