Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Capital Drilling (LON:CAPD)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Capital Drilling (LON:CAPD) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 77 ($0.95) price target on shares of Capital Drilling in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

CAPD stock opened at GBX 73 ($0.90) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.00 million and a PE ratio of 9.61. Capital Drilling has a twelve month low of GBX 25 ($0.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 75 ($0.92). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 62.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 55.97.

Capital Drilling Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. The company offers exploration drilling services, including air core, deep hole diamond, diamond core, directional, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

