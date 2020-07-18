Peel Hunt Raises Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Price Target to GBX 1,400

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its price objective lifted by Peel Hunt from GBX 1,200 ($14.77) to GBX 1,400 ($17.23) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector performer rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.54) price target (up previously from GBX 950 ($11.69)) on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Dunelm Group to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,001.88 ($12.33).

Shares of LON:DNLM opened at GBX 1,221 ($15.03) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,154.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,046.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.57. Dunelm Group has a 52-week low of GBX 596.50 ($7.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,450 ($17.84). The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.44.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

