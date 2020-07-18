Peel Hunt Raises Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Price Target to GBX 1,400

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its price objective lifted by Peel Hunt from GBX 1,200 ($14.77) to GBX 1,400 ($17.23) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector performer rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.54) price target (up previously from GBX 950 ($11.69)) on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Dunelm Group to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,001.88 ($12.33).

Shares of LON:DNLM opened at GBX 1,221 ($15.03) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,154.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,046.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.57. Dunelm Group has a 52-week low of GBX 596.50 ($7.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,450 ($17.84). The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.44.

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

