Peel Hunt Initiates Coverage on SSP Group (LON:SSPG)

Investment analysts at Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 325 ($4.00) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.22% from the stock’s previous close.

SSPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 420 ($5.17) to GBX 400 ($4.92) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SSP Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of SSP Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 650 ($8.00) to GBX 400 ($4.92) in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.12) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 470 ($5.78).

Shares of SSPG opened at GBX 245.80 ($3.02) on Thursday. SSP Group has a one year low of GBX 136.80 ($1.68) and a one year high of GBX 725 ($8.92). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 274.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 403.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09.

SSP Group (LON:SSPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported GBX (7.50) (($0.09)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX (4.90) (($0.06)) by GBX (2.60) (($0.03)). Analysts forecast that SSP Group will post 2677.9999342 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Davies sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 315 ($3.88), for a total value of £945,000 ($1,162,933.79).

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

