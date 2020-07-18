Paypoint (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Paypoint plc (OTCMKTS:PYPTF)’s share price was down 8.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.25 and last traded at $7.25, approximately 3,436 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 1,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paypoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average is $10.65.

