Paypoint (LON:PAY) PT Lowered to GBX 540

Paypoint (LON:PAY) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 840 ($10.34) to GBX 540 ($6.65) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PAY. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Paypoint from GBX 810 ($9.97) to GBX 825 ($10.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Paypoint from GBX 1,280 ($15.75) to GBX 800 ($9.84) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paypoint in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 929.83 ($11.44).

Shares of PAY opened at GBX 555 ($6.83) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Paypoint has a one year low of GBX 389 ($4.79) and a one year high of GBX 1,100 ($13.54). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 671.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 754.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.71 million and a PE ratio of 8.66.

In related news, insider Rachel Kentleton sold 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 762 ($9.38), for a total transaction of £6,583.68 ($8,101.99). Insiders have acquired 61 shares of company stock valued at $37,809 in the last ninety days.

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Romania, North America, and France. The company offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles and prepaid debit card top-ups, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, broadband, and receipt advertising.

