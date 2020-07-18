Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 321,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $56,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 54.3% in the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Paypal by 446.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Paypal in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL opened at $173.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.19. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $183.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.32.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,011,854.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Paypal in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Paypal from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Paypal from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Paypal from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

