Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Cut by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 54.3% in the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Paypal by 446.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Paypal in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Paypal in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Paypal from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Paypal from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Paypal from $153.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Paypal in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.68.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total transaction of $3,066,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,964,484.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $172.06 on Friday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $183.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $202.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.86, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.01.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

