Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Todd M. Cleveland Sells 10,000 Shares

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.66, for a total transaction of $646,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 287,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,604,621.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $63.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.82. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $66.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 2.48.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $589.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $47.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Patrick Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATK. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth $1,459,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth $534,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

