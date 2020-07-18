Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GFL. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Passage Bio from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.32.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $20.02 on Tuesday. Passage Bio has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $20.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.81.

Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $694.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.34 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Passage Bio will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%.

Passage Bio Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.