Park Lawn Corp to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Corp (TSE:PLC) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Park Lawn in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Park Lawn’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PLC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James set a C$24.50 price target on Park Lawn and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. CIBC cut their price target on Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Park Lawn from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Park Lawn stock opened at C$24.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.25. The company has a market cap of $701.79 million and a P/E ratio of 164.52. Park Lawn has a 52-week low of C$15.58 and a 52-week high of C$31.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.08.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$73.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$72.47 million.

In related news, Director William John Ward acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$23.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,265.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$411,141.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.33%.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in North America. The company owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It also offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

