Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $29,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PM stock opened at $75.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.50.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.17%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.93.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

