Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 779 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 250.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $214.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.80. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.54 and a fifty-two week high of $226.23.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

