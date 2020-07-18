Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 5,402 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,402 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 104.8% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,865.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

UPS stock opened at $119.21 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $125.31. The company has a market cap of $102.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.10 and a 200 day moving average of $103.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The business had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

