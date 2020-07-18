Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Accenture by 47.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $218,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 5,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $999,925.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,847 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,033 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock opened at $219.76 on Friday. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $222.75. The company has a market cap of $139.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.07 and a 200 day moving average of $193.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACN. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.44.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

