Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 253 Shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $61.10 on Friday. AstraZeneca plc has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.77.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 5.94%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 27th. Cowen raised their target price on AstraZeneca from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Argus raised their target price on AstraZeneca from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. FIG Partners initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

