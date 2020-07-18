Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 16,961 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,961 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 186.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

AT&T stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $215.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.