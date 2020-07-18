Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 10,829 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,829 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 40,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. TL Private Wealth increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 52,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 100,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after buying an additional 7,982 shares in the last quarter.

SDY stock opened at $93.55 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.93 and a 200 day moving average of $93.65.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

