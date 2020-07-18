Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,394 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $323.16 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $340.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

