Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,975 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $1,044,613,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 238.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,558,447 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $402,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213,243 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $526,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,675 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,178,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $417,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $77,798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,815 shares of company stock valued at $21,622,429 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $92.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, June 12th. BNP Paribas cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.22.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

