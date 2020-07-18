Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 137.4% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.87.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $44.63 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $76.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

