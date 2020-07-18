Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 938 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,454 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $105.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.23. The company has a market cap of $146.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.30. T-Mobile Us Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $111.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ronald D. Fisher acquired 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $36,050,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 221,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,832,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $21,298,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,462,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Argus boosted their price target on T-Mobile Us from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on T-Mobile Us from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T-Mobile Us from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.25.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

