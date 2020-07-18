Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 6,830 Shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) by 1,399.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Livongo Health were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Livongo Health in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Livongo Health in the first quarter valued at $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Livongo Health by 285.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Livongo Health in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Livongo Health by 115.3% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. 38.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Livongo Health alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LVGO. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Livongo Health from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Livongo Health from $62.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Livongo Health from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Guggenheim began coverage on Livongo Health in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Livongo Health from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.95.

In related news, Director Hemant Taneja sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $15,864,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider James Pursley sold 24,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,848,615.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,354,374.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 515,009 shares of company stock worth $28,872,089 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LVGO opened at $104.11 on Friday. Livongo Health has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $114.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.73 and its 200 day moving average is $43.01.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.11 million. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 22.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 114.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Livongo Health will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Livongo Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livongo Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.