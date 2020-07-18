Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 3,184 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Norges Bank bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth $537,278,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,311,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,388 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 295.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,252,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,921,000 after purchasing an additional 936,212 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 1st quarter valued at $84,619,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,422,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,339,368,000 after purchasing an additional 534,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $168.96 on Friday. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12-month low of $114.18 and a 12-month high of $180.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.16.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.31.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total transaction of $348,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,634 shares in the company, valued at $980,823.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 198,679 shares in the company, valued at $33,378,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $2,125,480. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

