Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in S&P Global by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in S&P Global by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in S&P Global by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $342.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.80.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $354.69 on Friday. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $186.05 and a 52-week high of $357.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $331.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

