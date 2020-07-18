Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 478,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,514,000 after buying an additional 133,186 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $1,180,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $537,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 521,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,387,000 after buying an additional 9,097 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 34,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 11,351 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.15.

NYSE:MRK opened at $79.44 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

