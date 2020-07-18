Parallel Advisors LLC Has $911,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,957,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,349,000 after purchasing an additional 219,543 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,198,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,333,000 after buying an additional 118,002 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $18,851,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $70,103,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,569,000 after buying an additional 156,389 shares during the period.

SCHZ stock opened at $56.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.92. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.72.

