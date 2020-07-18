Parallel Advisors LLC Has $836,000 Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 69.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,540 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,302,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 631,846 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $38,581,000 after buying an additional 30,543 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX opened at $52.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.91. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The company has a market cap of $63.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.72.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.42.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

