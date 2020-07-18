Parallel Advisors LLC Has $786,000 Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% during the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,712 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the first quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Puzo Michael J boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the first quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 4,222 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP opened at $181.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.82. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $188.96. The firm has a market cap of $122.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.21 and its 200 day moving average is $164.24.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNP. Stephens boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.84.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

