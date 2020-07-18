Parallel Advisors LLC Has $781,000 Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 79.4% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $36,000. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Medtronic by 100.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $98.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.07. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Medtronic from $131.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.53.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.