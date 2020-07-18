Parallel Advisors LLC Has $745,000 Holdings in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackline were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Blackline by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,889,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,686,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackline by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,451,000 after buying an additional 18,818 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Blackline by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Blackline by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 930,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,999,000 after acquiring an additional 14,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Blackline by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 730,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,453,000 after acquiring an additional 281,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BL stock opened at $85.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. Blackline Inc has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $90.70.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $82.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.54 million. Blackline had a negative net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackline Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mario Spanicciati sold 66,356 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $3,853,292.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,410.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 400 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $26,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,660,809.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,926 shares of company stock valued at $11,186,789 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Blackline from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Blackline from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Blackline from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

