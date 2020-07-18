Parallel Advisors LLC Has $6.40 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,097 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ COST opened at $326.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.68. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $262.71 and a one year high of $329.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.70.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $1,848,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.60, for a total value of $653,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,747 shares in the company, valued at $9,062,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,380 shares of company stock worth $11,379,079. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

