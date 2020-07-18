Parallel Advisors LLC Has $568,000 Stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sony during the fourth quarter worth about $5,909,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Sony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,495,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sony by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of Sony by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sony by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,500,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,054,000 after purchasing an additional 140,700 shares during the last quarter. 7.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sony in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sony presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

NYSE SNE opened at $76.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sony Corp has a 12-month low of $50.94 and a 12-month high of $77.88. The company has a market capitalization of $95.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.82 and its 200-day moving average is $65.94.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17 billion. Sony had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 7.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sony Corp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

