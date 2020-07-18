Parallel Advisors LLC Has $531,000 Holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,174 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 33,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 107,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after purchasing an additional 22,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 72,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $6,148,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,500,205. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 47,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $4,390,706.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,225,358.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,729 shares of company stock valued at $11,004,639. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAX opened at $87.56 on Friday. Baxter International Inc has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $95.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.70.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Baxter International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Baxter International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

