Parallel Advisors LLC Has $5.10 Million Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 10,683 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1,782.1% in the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 11,067 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,479 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,428 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,873,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CSFB raised their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.47.

Shares of HD stock opened at $257.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $248.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.28. The company has a market capitalization of $277.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $261.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.