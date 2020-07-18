Parallel Advisors LLC Has $4.16 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $299,000. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $761,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,366,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,814,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,205 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 49,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 32,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 102,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.04.

NYSE JPM opened at $98.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $304.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

