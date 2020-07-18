Parallel Advisors LLC Has $2.03 Million Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $191.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.44.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Longbow Research raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.82.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

