Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.81 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,741 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,123,947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,110,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395,345 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,689,293 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,875,052,000 after purchasing an additional 616,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,084,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,846,010,000 after purchasing an additional 528,871 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,781,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,401,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,184,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,407,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,550 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $39,785.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,746.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 63,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $6,067,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,445,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,210 shares of company stock valued at $13,893,200 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.13.

ABT stock opened at $96.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.47. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $171.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

