Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.53 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 228.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 69 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Bank of America upped their price target on BlackRock from $600.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $552.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays increased their target price on BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.45.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total transaction of $1,052,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 684 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.17, for a total value of $335,276.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,546 shares of company stock worth $6,382,691. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $568.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $576.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $546.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $503.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 28.38%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

