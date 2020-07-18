Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,893 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 825.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.06.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gary Kramer Adams bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $70,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $268,305 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PSX opened at $65.46 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.47 and a 200-day moving average of $76.55.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

