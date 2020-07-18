Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.8% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 5.7% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.7% during the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.8% in the first quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $252.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.04.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,279.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $792,017. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $253.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.70 and a 200-day moving average of $226.26. The company has a market cap of $149.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.12 and a 12 month high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.